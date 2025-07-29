Permits filed for 6-story residential building with 41 units in East Tremont

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 6-story residential building with 41 total housing units at 2276 Arthur Ave. in the East Tremont neighborhood of the Bronx.

The proposed building would be 58 feet tall and yield 27,736 square feet of space across the 41 units. These residences have an average unit scope of 676 square feet, making it most likely that they would be rentals.

The building would also feature a cellar. There are also bus stops near the property for the Bx15, Bx17, Bx40 and Bx42 lines. Other notable features within close proximity to the property include St. Barnabas Hospital, the Quarry Ballfields, the Belmont Playground, the Bathgate Playground and P.S. 57 The Crescent School.

Applications for this building were submitted by Jakov Saric of Node Architecture, Engineering, Consulting P.C. The applications list Paul Durgaj of Durgaj Properties Corp. as the architect of record for the project.

In June, demolition permits were filed to take down the 1-story building currently occupying 2276 Arthur Ave. An estimated date as to when construction of the new building is expected to be done has not yet been provided.