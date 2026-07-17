Pelham Bay Little League calls for city action over drug use, encampments around Westchester Avenue fields

Pelham Bay Little League leaders are calling on elected officials and city agencies to address longstanding public safety and quality-of-life issues surrounding the league’s fields, while seeking support for an ambitious overhaul of the decades-old facility.

At a meeting Friday attended by Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson, State Sen. Nathalia Fernandez, Council Member Shirley Aldebol and representatives from the Department of Transportation, Department of Social Services, NYPD, NYC Parks and Bally’s, league leaders detailed recurring problems with homeless encampments, drug use, illegal dumping and graffiti around the complex.

Natalia Corridori, president of Pelham Bay Little League, said families have repeatedly encountered those conditions outside the fields, where roughly 250 children participate in sports programs.

Corridori showed elected officials photos and videos documenting tents erected outside the T-ball field, garbage dumped behind the facility and graffiti covering signs and nearby structures. She also described witnessing a man injecting drugs behind bushes just feet away from children playing baseball.

She said members of the volunteer-run organization routinely clean up trash and patch up fencing after individuals cut holes to sleep inside the facility, only to find the same issues again days later.

“How much more can we do as volunteers?” Corridori asked. “We’re also not security guards, but we want to keep our little ones safe, and there’s only so much we can do. That’s why we’re reaching out to you guys to see how we will work together to address all these issues.”

Bronx Parks Commissioner Jessenia Aponte said multiple city agencies share responsibility for the area because the complex sits on parkland while bordering city streets, MTA property and multiple police precincts. Aponte said Parks has already alerted outreach teams to unhoused individuals in the area and offered additional enforcement patrols, while encouraging league officials to continue documenting issues through 311 so all issues are alerted to the proper agencies.

“What can we do to make things better to address these types of issues? This is unacceptable. It’s unacceptable to me. It’s unacceptable to the kids,” Corridori said.

“I don’t want them seeing this. I don’t want them to think that this is the standard we should be living in for any of us, we deserve better.”

Corridori also presented a long-term vision for transforming the aging complex, where deteriorating infrastructure has left the fields and clubhouse in need of significant repairs, into a youth sports campus featuring a climate-controlled dome, indoor batting cages, multi-sport courts, fitness areas, community space and turf fields.

The proposal also includes space for basketball, soccer and volleyball, as well as educational programming, workforce development, after-school activities, community meetings and health and wellness initiatives with improved lighting, accessibility and security around the facility.

Founded in 1954, Pelham Bay Little League serves children ages 4 to 18 through baseball, softball and T-ball programs. Beyond sports, the League also hosts holiday events, food giveaways and community celebrations that draw hundreds of Bronx families annually.

Reach Marina Samuel at msamuel@schnepsmedia.com. For more coverage, subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!