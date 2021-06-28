Parks unveils $1.8M Mullaly Recreation Center renovation

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

On June 25, the NYC Parks Department cut the ribbon on the $1.8 million improvement to the Mullaly Recreation Center, soon to be renamed the Rev. T. Wendell Foster Recreation Center, in honor of the late Wendell Foster, the first Black representative from the Bronx in the City Council.

The facility underwent improvements thanks to a generous $1.3 million grant from the Garden of Dreams Foundation, applied for by SCAN-Harbor and $500,000 from NYC Parks. Garden of Dreams Foundation partner Molekule also donated 13 air purifiers now in use throughout the newly reconstructed recreation center.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, SCAN-Harbor has served as a beacon of light for this community, opening its door every week to help provide food and essential items for those in need,” said Knicks legend and Garden of Dreams Board Member John Starks. “The Garden of Dreams Foundation couldn’t be prouder to work together with SCAN-Harbor and New York City Parks to reopen the newly refurbished Mullaly Recreation Center. We know what we have helped create will have a lasting impact on some many kids in this community.”

The $1.3 million Garden of Dreams Foundation grant transformed the recreation center into a brand new community hub. This work included refurbishing the gymnasium floors, hoops and stage, renovating the multipurpose room including dance area with mirror and ballet bar, building a state-of-the-art music studio, a renovation of the kitchen including new cabinets, flooring and stainless-steel appliances, a renovated computer room, library, and lower level hallway including new flooring, painting and more.

“Just in time for summer, it is my absolute pleasure to cut the ribbon on the new and improved Mullaly Recreation Center,” Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver said. “ Thanks to the $1.3 million Garden of Dreams Foundation grant, and to SCAN-Harbor for their tireless advocacy and dedication to the community, this newly renovated recreation center will be a source of joy, play, and creativity for Highbridge youth for decades to come.”

NYC Parks also completed extensive infrastructure work at the Mullaly Recreation Center to ensure the integrity of the building and its systems for years to come.

Programming and membership at the Mullaly Recreation Center is provided through SCAN-Harbor.