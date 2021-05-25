Parks cuts the ribbon on $12.5 M renovation of Mapes Ballfield

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The Parks Department held a ribbon cutting ceremony May 22 for the $12.5 million renovation to Mapes Ballfield.

In attendance at the event were Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver, Deputy Borough President Marricka Scott-McFadden, Congressman Ritchie Torres, Council Member Oswald Feliz, Community Board 6 District Manager John Sanchez, The Mary Mitchell Family and Youth Center Board President Ana Jacobo, family members of the late Heidi Hynes and Astin Jacobo and community members.

As part of the Community Parks Initiative, Mapes Ballfield has been completely redesigned and reconstructed. The park now includes a completely reconstructed Jacobo Ballfield, a new playground, new fitness equipment and a new sitting area, two new entrances to the park and a new picnic and lawn area. A new garden, the Heidi Hynes Meditation Garden, will be created at the site of a parcel which was donated to Parks by the Mary Mitchell Family and Youth Center as part of this project.

“I am so proud of the work we have accomplished through the Community Parks Initiative, and this renovation at Mapes Ballfield is the latest example of our work to revitalize greenspaces in traditionally underserved communities,” Silver said. “I would like to thank Mayor Bill de Blasio for his commitment to building equity through this initiative. This $12.5 million renovation at Mapes Ballfield will benefit the Crotona community for decades to come.”