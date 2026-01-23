Mourners pay respects to Pamela Guerrero, who died under mysterious circumstances in Soundview

Pamela Guerrero, 29, was found dead Dec. 21 in Soundview under circumstances that her family believes point to murder.

Pamela Guerrero, 29, was found dead Dec. 21 in Soundview under circumstances that her family believes point to murder.

Pamela Guerrero, 29, who was found dead last month in a Soundview apartment building, was laid to rest and honored by hundreds of mourners on Jan. 23 at Holy Cross Church.

Many lined up to pay their respects to Guerrero, who lay in an open white casket, as her mother, Paulina Pacheco, clung to the side of the casket and cried.

To Guerrero’s family, frustratingly little is known about how and why she died. She was found unresponsive Dec. 21 at 1225 Stratford Ave., about two blocks from her mother’s home, according to the NYPD. Family members said they were told she had no gunshot or stab wounds, and they have no idea why she went to 1225 Stratford Ave. in the first place.

Although the family has not yet received official word from the city, they continue to believe her death was a murder.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said in a statement to the Bronx Times that the cause and manner of death are pending further study.

The NYPD could not be reached for comment on the case.

Addressing the crowd, Pacheco said she was there “with purpose” and thanked her family, friends and neighbors for their support. “If there is justice, I know that God is with me … that he still exists,” she said in Spanish.

Several others shared fond memories of the young woman who worked in an elementary school and quickly bonded with everyone around her.

Guerrero’s former high school softball coach described her as the best player and the most dedicated teammate at Stevenson High. “She cared more about her teammates and about her school than anyone else,” he said.

He recounted a time when, after losing a tough game, he called an 8 a.m. practice the next day to rebound from the defeat.

“I got there at 7:30, and Pamela was sitting there waiting, and said, ‘Coach, what took you so long?’ That’s who Pamela was,” he said.

Her high school friends also talked about the love they shared over more than a decade and across different states.

Her friend Kathy said that Guerrero was always there “from high school struggles to adult struggles,” offering babysitting, words of encouragement or whatever else was needed. “I hope something will come out of the darkness of what happened to her.”

Guerrero’s best friend Tiffany said that even after they no longer lived in the same state, “She was the sunshine of my life.”

“She was never sad, she was never angry. A little spicy, but that was just her,” Tiffany said.

One of Guerrero’s former coworkers, Anne Marie, said they became fast friends, having bonded over what was supposed to be hours of filing paperwork but ended up being hours of conversation and lots of laughs. They even had a trip planned together this year, she said.

“I hope we can find justice for her,” Anne Marie said. “I know someday we’re gonna get some answers. Maybe not today, but we will.”

Pastor Cheryl Singletary echoed that call for justice and implored anyone — perhaps even someone among the group of mourners — to come forward with information to aid the investigation.

“Someone knows something,” said Singletary. “What happened to Pamela? Don’t let her die in vain.”

