OUR FORGOTTEN BOROUGH | A yearlong look at the most important issues in the ‘Boogie Down’

Today, The Bronx Times, Bronx Times-Reporter and amNewYork debut a yearlong series examining the unique history, challenges and complexities of living in the Bronx.

“Our Forgotten Borough” continues the Bronx Times’ 45-year tradition of hyperlocal journalism and storytelling with in-depth explorations of the most important issues facing our community. From hospitals to transit, infrastructure to arts and culture, we aim to represent the borough’s most urgent needs and greatest strengths with equal care and respect.

Our commitment to telling the Bronx’s story with diligence, fairness and pride is rooted in decades of work in the community. Since its inception as an independent community newspaper, the Bronx Times has proudly served the Bronx with hyperlocal news that directly impacts their lives.

Our team are not just local reporters, they’re your neighbors; our Bronx Bureau Chief, Lesley Cosme Torres, grew up in the Bronx. Reporters Emily Swanson and Marina Samuel also live here. Each week in print and every day on BxTimes.com, they report on everything from local politics and development to independent arts and local business.

But some stories require a more expansive, nuanced approach. As the media industry continues to shrink and major outlets move further away from local news, we believe it’s critical to preserve this kind of reporting. It is our hope that the series will inspire action, drive conversation and shatter long-held misperceptions about the Bronx. By spotlighting the community, we hope to amplify voices calling for action to address the issues facing our borough from city officials and beyond.

“Our Forgotten Borough” is also a continuation of Schneps Media’s legacy as an organization that drives change. From the role of our founder, Victoria Schneps, in the closure of Willowbrook to the company’s present-day portfolio of 90+ media properties, Schneps Media knows the power of community journalism better than anyone in the Big Apple.

Throughout 2026, look for monthly installments from the series across our print products, website and social media. In addition to monthly deep dives into complex topics, we’ll be showcasing the incredible history of the Bronx and the icons and innovators who call the borough home today.

As the city and world at large continue to evolve at unprecedented rates, we cannot let these stories go untold any longer. The Bronx deserves to be recognized, respected, and resourced. We want the world to know what we already know about the borough: It’s unforgettable.