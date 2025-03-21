Orange Bank and Trust Company hosts inaugural Bronx Women in Business Empowerment event
By Ethan Marshall
(Left to right) Orange Bank and Trust Relationship Manager Vanessa Baijnauth, actress, author and TEDx Speaker April Hernandez Castillo and Senator Nathalia Fernandez.
Photo courtesy of Orange Bank and Trust Company
Orange Bank and Trust Company —a community bank headquartered in Orange County, NY, with a branch in the Bronx—sponsored the First Annual Bronx Women in Business Empowerment event on Thursday, March 6, at F&J Pine, at 1913 Bronxdale Ave.
Actress, author and TEDx Speaker April Hernandez Castillo was the keynote speaker for the event.