Orange Bank and Trust Company hosts inaugural Bronx Women in Business Empowerment event

(Left to right) Orange Bank and Trust Relationship Manager Vanessa Baijnauth, actress, author and TEDx Speaker April Hernandez Castillo and Senator Nathalia Fernandez.

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Orange Bank and Trust Company —a community bank headquartered in Orange County, NY, with a branch in the Bronx—sponsored the First Annual Bronx Women in Business Empowerment event on Thursday, March 6, at F&J Pine, at 1913 Bronxdale Ave.

Actress, author and TEDx Speaker April Hernandez Castillo was the keynote speaker for the event.

Other notable women in attendance included its host and founder, Vanessa Baijnauth, Bronx Times Publisher Laura Guerriero, O Communications and Solutions President Olga Luz, New York Botanical Garden Assistant Vice President of Community Relations Elizabeth Figueroa, Paralegals FTC Co-founders Swannie Batista and Rachel Batista McChain, We Stay/Nos Quedamos, Inc. Community Liaison Anna Vincenty, 49th Precinct Detective Kandice Hall, New York State Office of Medicaid Inspector General Auditor Zelda Strong-Diaz and Lemle and Wolff Companies Partners Angela Colon and Anivela Cardova.