Transit officials encourage game day transit as Yankees season inches closer, announce vintage ride and clipper trains

With the Yankees set to kickoff their much-anticipated season Friday, city transit officials encouraged game day transit, announcing extra routes to the stadium and a vintage ride for Opening Day.

“Take the train to the game,” said Metro-North Railroad President Catherine Rinaldi, the interim president of Long Island Rail Road, at a press conference Wednesday. “We’re very excited that the Yankees are back and we’re excited to have you back too.”

Rinaldi, huddled in a winter coat, said spring is here, signaling the beginning of the baseball season, although it doesn’t feel like it today, she admitted.

The Yankees season opener against the Boston Red Sox was initially scheduled for Thursday, but the game was postponed due to inclement weather in the forecast.

On Friday, there will be a vintage train carrying passengers from Grand Central in celebration of the start of the season, NYC Transit Interim President Craig Cipriano said.

Metro-North is bringing back Yankee clipper trains, which provide direct service from the Hudson, Harlem and New Haven lines to East 153rd Street for home games on weekday evenings and weekends.

There are also shuttles between Grand Central, Harlem 125 Street and 153rd Street to get to and from Yankee Stadium.

Metro-North’s local Hudson line normally stops at 153rd Street, and the express train will also make the stop on home game days. Harlem and New Haven line riders can transfer to the Hudson line or the shuttle at Harlem 125 Street.

Rinaldi plugged Metro-North’s 10-trip off-peak ticket package, which provides a 15% discount and can be used by more than one person riding together. Additionally, passengers can travel between Metro-North stations in the city for $5 one way during off-peak hours.

As for the subway, the D and 4 trains go to Yankee Stadium, and B trains will stop at the stadium during game hours.

For buses, the B6, B6SBS and BX13 go to the stadium and the BX1 and BX2 stop three blocks away.

Cipriano reminded passengers of OMNY fare capping, which lets riders take the subway for free after taking 12 trips in a week. He said the program is “a great way to save for season ticket holders and other super fans who come to a lot of games.”

Doug Behar, Yankees senior vice president of Stadium Operations, also encouraged train use, saying players have utilized public transit for years.

“We’ve long encouraged our fans and staff to take the train,” he said. “It’s easy. It’s convenient. You avoid a lot of the headaches of having to drive. It’s also a more sustainable way to get to the ballpark.”

