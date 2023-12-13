NYPD searching for suspect behind gunpoint robbery in Soundview

The NYPD is searching for a suspect who they believed robbed a man in Soundview on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023.

The NYPD is looking for someone who they believe robbed a man at gunpoint in the Bronx last week.

It was reported to police that on Dec. 3, in front of 1687 Croes Place in Soundview, a 44-year-old man was approached by an unidentified individual who was attempting to purchase his chain in a transaction arranged on social media. The unidentified individual then placed a firearm to the back of the 44-year-old’s head and took his wallet, bank card and car key before fleeing from the scene.

Later, investigators discovered the alleged suspect attempted to use the victim’s bank card inside of commercial establishment located at 682 East 187th St. in Belmont — which appears to be the address of 420 Dubai Smoke Shop, according to Google Maps.

There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.

Police describe the suspect a man who is approximately 5’8″ and has a large visible tattoo on his left hand of what appears to be a clock with letters. He was last seen wearing a black and gray colored hooded Nike sweat suit, yellow and black colored Nike Jordan sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 888-57-74782. The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers. nypdonline.org.

