NYC’s second largest Halloween parade brings the ghosts and ghouls out to Southern Boulevard

The 38th Annual Bronx Halloween Parade was considered a raging success by all who attended on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Victor Taveras, who has been organizing the parade for five years, said, “This community is sometimes forgotten, and I come from this community. I used to attend the parade as a child, so it’s very personal to me. I think that we have to continue that legacy.”

Photo Pamela Rozon