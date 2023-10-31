NYC’s second largest Halloween parade brings the ghosts and ghouls out to Southern Boulevard
The 38th Annual Bronx Halloween Parade was considered a raging success by all who attended on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Victor Taveras, who has been organizing the parade for five years, said, “This community is sometimes forgotten, and I come from this community. I used to attend the parade as a child, so it’s very personal to me. I think that we have to continue that legacy.”
Photo Pamela Rozon
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams
The annual Bronx Halloween Parade featured summer-like weather as temperatures broke 80 degrees, and a showing of race cars and motorcycles decorated with spooky decor. Some riders wore masks or makeup emulating certain well-known horror characters of the ’80s — the parade’s theme this year. Photo Pamela Rozon
The Halloween parade, which traveled along Southern Boulevard, drew hundreds of NYC residents to the Bronx. U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attended the parade donning her “Where’s Waldo” attire. She said the parade helps to create a safe space for the community to enjoy the festivities. Photo Pamela Rozon
Many well-known politicos and community leaders attended this year’s parade. Alongside City Council Member Rafael Salamanca Jr., was Comptroller Brad Lander, who introduced himself as “the New York City Controller.” Lander said it was his first Bronx Halloween Parade and felt happy to witness all the families enjoying the event. Photo Pamela Rozon
The Halloween parade ended with an event at Bill Rainey Park, filled with activities and food for all. Participant Darrick Story, from Magic Music Group, congratulated the organizers of the parade for their success. “I believe we need to keep doing more of these, not just for Halloween,” said Story. Photo Pamela Rozon
Where’s AOC? “This is the 38th year that this Halloween parade has been going. It started off as an effort to bring the community out to feel safe, to celebrate Halloween during a very dark time in our history. And I’m so happy and thrilled to see that it prevails today, “ said U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, donning her “Where’s Waldo” attire. “So excited, so honored, so thrilled to be with each and every one of you in this community. This is what it’s all about.” Photo Pamela Rozon
The Bronx Halloween Parade, which kicked off at the intersection of Southern Boulevard and Westchester Avenue, entered its 38th year. First-timer Alicia Clayton said she now hopes to continue attending the parade with her children every year. Photo Pamela Rozon
Some of the costumes celebrated the different cultures of the community, such as the Dominican Republic’s Vejigas. The masked character is seen carrying a whip, which was swung onto the ground bringing out roars of cheers and laughter from the crowd. Photo Pamela Rozon
The parade featured performances by Fogo Azul, Phila Unite, Magi Music and more. Producer of the parade, Victor Taveras said it takes months to plan, but feels all the hard work is worth it. “To be now considered the second largest Halloween parade in New York City, I think that we’re doing a hell of a good job,” he said. Photo Pamela Rozon
Hundreds come out to the Bronx for the Halloween parade. Attendee Alicia Clayton feels the parade helps instill community and a positive image of the borough. “I think it’s important for the community because it shows that we could come together for a positive event,” she said. ”It’s nice to see everybody out here celebrating whether it’s your inner child coming out dressing up or your little kids.” Photo Pamela Rozon
Darrick Story, from Magic Music Group, said he’s honored to be able to participate in the Bronx Halloween Parade. He hopes to have more events such as this to encourage the youth to be more connected to their communities. Photo Pamela Rozon
For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes