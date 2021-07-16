NYC Restaurant Week returns with reservations at 500+ eateries

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Time to grab some grub!

NYC Restaurant Week will return with deals and discounts at more than 500 eateries in the five boroughs for five weeks starting July 19, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday.

“Think about restaurants you’ve always wanted to go to — here’s the opportunity to experience them,” de Blasio said at his daily press briefing.

The initiative by NYC & Company, the city’s official tourism arm, will offer lunches, brunches, and dinners priced at either $21 or $39 at almost 530 participating businesses through Aug. 22, and reservations opened Monday, July 12.

Diners can also buy a $125 Signature Dining Experience package offering three or more courses and “enhancements,” according to officials.

“We are delighted to invite diners to make plans now to dine out often and experience the diversity of cuisines that make New York City the restaurant capital of the world,” said NYC & Company chief Fred Dixon. “Accompanied with vibrant open streets and rich cultural activity returning across the five boroughs, the options this summer are endless and the time to visit is now.”

The tourism agency’s website offers curated collections to choose from, such as NYC Classics, James Beard Honorees, As Seen on TV or Date Night.

The state’s outdoor dining regulations were recently codified by Gov. Andrew Cuomo for another year, giving restaurants a further lifeline after a tough pandemic year.

One Manhattan City Council member urged constituents to get out and patronize the businesses, to help them continue to recover.

“This is a big moment where we can now really tell New Yorkers to go out, enjoy your favorite restaurants, go out and enjoy this beautiful city of ours and to make sure that our recovery lifts all of our restaurants and bars up at a really important moment,” said Councilman Keith Powers at de Blasio’s press conference.

To make a reservation, visit www.nycgo.com/restaurantweek. Restaurants can also still sign up to join the program for free through July 16 at nycgo.com/rw-signup.

This story appears courtesy of our sister publication amNewYork.