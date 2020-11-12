NYC Parks unveils $3.8 million upgrade of Kossuth Playground in Norwood

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The $3.8 million renovation to Kossuth Playground was unveiled by the Parks Department and elected officials on Friday, Nov. 6.

On hand at the ceremony were Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr., Councilman Andrew Cohen, Assemblywoman Nathalia Fernandez, Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz, Community Board 7 Parks Chair Barbara Stronczer and representatives from the Friends of Mosholu Parkland.

New play equipment for children ages 2 to 12 was added to the park and the heavily-shaded spray shower area was relocated to a sunnier section of the playground. The basketball courts were renovated and a new adult fitness area has been added.

Additionally, multiple new seating areas, ADA accessible ramps, lighting and fencing were also installed.

The project was funded with $378,000 from Mayor Bill de Blasio, $2 million from Diaz Jr. and $1.5 million from Cohen.

“I’m thrilled about this wonderful new community resource in the northwest Bronx,” Cohen said. “Thanks to the vision and input of community members, families and residents who saw the potential in this space as well as the tireless efforts of the Parks Department, we were able to bring their ideas to life and bring much-needed improvements to Kossuth playground. Thank you NYC Parks, Mayor de Blasio, Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr., and Friends of Mosholu Parkland for your partnership to get this project funded and completed. With this new resource, the children and families of Norwood will have a safe, inclusive, and accessible space they can enjoy for many years to come.”