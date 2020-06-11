NYC food banks face severe challenges in distributing food to Bronx residents

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Many parts of the Bronx are known for being food deserts, which forces the residents who live there to eat more processed foods instead of fresh produce.

But since the onset of COVID-19, the organizations that provide free, nutritious food to these individuals are struggling.

The pandemic has strained food banks and pantries and a recent study by Food Bank for New York City revealed the coronavirus has forced the closure of 50 percent of the Bronx food pantries and 90 percent of those were in the highest-need communities.

Food Bank for New York has distributed nearly 21 million meals across the city since the start of the outbreak, an increase of 20 percent in overall food distribution compared to the same period last year.

“This virus represents an extreme and unprecedented hardship across our entire city but especially for our financially and medically vulnerable neighbors and it is absolutely critical that we rise to the challenge for them,” said Food Bank for New York City President and CEO Leslie Gordon. “This is the new normal for New York City and Food Bank is doing everything possible to meet the need that exists today and the need that will continue to exist in the coming weeks, months and years.”

Key Bronx findings in the study

Six of the top 10 communities of focus, which are places with high food insecurity and pantry closures, were in the Bronx.

66 percent of Bronx-based organizations reported serving clients from Manhattan (in addition to Bronx residents) and 67 percent of Manhattan-based organizations reported serving clients from the Bronx, in addition to Manhattan residents.

Citywide key findings