New nonprofit-owned restaurant Nourish opens in Mott Haven

The new restaurant Nourish, located at 141 Alexander Ave. in Mott Haven, celebrates its first dinner service on Aug. 8, 2025.

The new restaurant Nourish, located at 141 Alexander Ave. in Mott Haven, celebrates its first dinner service on Aug. 8, 2025.

The nonprofit Oyate Group, which focuses on youth support and economic opportunity in the Bronx, just celebrated the grand opening of Nourish, a cafe and restaurant in Mott Haven’s former Chocobar Cortes location.

One hundred percent of the profits from Nourish will benefit the nonprofit’s initiatives, such as the Brandon Hendricks scholarship and community-based programs, according to Oyate Group founder Tomas Ramos.

The restaurant started its first official dinner service at 6 p.m. on Aug. 8 after a successful friends and family launch the night before.

“People didn’t want to leave,” said Ramos.

The dining room has been freshly remodeled with an airy, Tulum-inspired vibe featuring large windows, soft light and a welcoming bar lining the back wall.

Ramos said his nonprofit bought the debt from Chocobar after it closed in late 2024, saving the owner from potential bankruptcy while preserving a dining option in the South Bronx — which, in turn, will boost other businesses in the neighborhood.

The previous restaurant suffered several break-ins and never fully recovered despite the nonprofit’s Taste of Mott Haven event in late 2024, which was specifically meant to boost Chochbar, Beatstro, Hudson Smokehouse, Rosa’s At Park and other South Bronx eateries.

After the event, Chocobar did not pull through, which started a local domino effect, said Ramos.

“When Choco closed, the other restaurants really took a hit,” he said.

In the new space, Ramos described Nourish’s dinner menu of shareables and entrees as globally inspired, reflecting flavors from different corners of the world. Among the options are Korean fried chicken, steak frites, duck fat biscuits, chicharron, several desserts and seasonal specials such as ceviche. All food is made in house, said Ramos.

Next to the dining room, the cafe offers coffees, cold drinks and snacks, as well as high-end specialty items such as olive oil, coffee beans, tinned fish, aged salami and crackers. Ramos said he wanted Nourish to offer items that are easily available in other NYC neighborhoods but impossible to find in the South Bronx.

The restaurant also fills another void, providing actual late-night dining in the area, he said. The kitchen at Nourish stays open until 1 a.m. on weekdays and 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.

“I want you to experience what you experience on the Lower East Side” where people easily “bounce around” to have a drink at one spot (or more) and dinner at another, said Ramos.

Starting this fall, Nourish will also become a workforce development center. Ramos showed off the downstairs kitchen, a larger-than-expected space with new appliances, equipment and long prep tables. After the opening kinks are worked out, people will come to Nourish to learn the culinary and service skills necessary for employment in the city’s high-end restaurants, he said.

All in all, Nourish is meant to provide an escape, one that “uplifts the community” while offering something for the mind, body and soul, said Ramos.

For more information and a link to reservations, see @nourishbx on Instagram.

Reach Emily Swanson at eswanson@schnepsmedia.com or (646) 717-0015. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes