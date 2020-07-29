Not cool! Thief pushes in air conditioner to break into Gun Hill Road nail salon

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are looking for a man who broke into and robbed a nail salon on Gun Hill Road earlier this month.

It happened at noon on Friday, July 3, that’s when the perp pushed in an air conditioner in the back of Nail Heaven at 1352 Gun Hill Road before robbing the small business.

He stole a Sony television and $20 before fleeing out of the AC spot he snuck in from, according to the NYPD.

This footage and image was released of the suspect.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

All calls are strictly confidential.