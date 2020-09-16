Northwest Bronx Democrats for Change hold cleanup event at Poe Park

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A group of Bronx residents got together on a Saturday afternoon to beautify a local park.

On Sept. 12, the Northwest Bronx Democrats for Change collaborated with Congressman Adriano Espaillat for a cleanup of Poe Park.

They were joined by Senator Gustavo Rivera and many volunteers and community leaders, including Anthony Rivieccio, Northwest Bronx Democrats co-founder.

“We organized this park cleanup to ensure that families in the Bronx have a clean and safe park they can enjoy,” said Oswald Feliz, a candidate District 15 in the City Council and member of the Northwest Bronx Democrats for Change. “Due to the substantial budget cuts to the Department of Sanitation, garbage has been piling up in our parks and neighborhoods. Sanitation plays an important role in the health of our city and we must do everything we can to ensure sanitation problems do not become worse.”

Feliz who helped plan the event, said that the group plans to do cleanups every two weeks and future cleanups are planned at Devoe Park and Bryan Park in Fordham.