Northwest Bronx Community and Clergy Coalition unveils rebranding to ‘Our Bronx’

The Northwest Bronx Community and Clergy Coalition, a wide-ranging nonprofit founded in the 1970s, just rolled out a new name: “Our Bronx.”

Board members unveiled the rebranding at the annual public meeting on Feb. 28, which welcomed more than 200 attendees. Though the change was first announced at NWBCCC’s 50th anniversary celebration in 2024, the full changeover of staff email addresses, website redesign and more was finalized this week.

“Our Bronx” preserves the organization’s signature bold black and yellow colors while reflecting an expansion into the rest of the borough, including a merger with the Bronx Cooperative Development Initiative, which NWBCCC helped to establish years ago.

At the annual meeting, Executive Director Sandra Lobo said while NWBCCC was always committed to the whole borough, “We could not keep the old name and still fully inhabit who we are becoming.”

She and other leaders spoke to the organization’s strong financial footing and broad grassroots and government support, which enable it to widen in scope and maintain its identity.

“Same values, same mission and vision, with a name that reflects the borough we’re building together,” Lobo said, before leading the crowd in a chant of “Whose Bronx? Our Bronx!”

“Our Bronx” leaders reaffirmed a commitment to a strategic approach to the borough’s biggest challenges, including environmental justice, responsible development, racial equity and more, while demanding community input in large projects and avoiding the displacement of existing residents and businesses.

These principles were on full display with the organization’s victory in redeveloping the Kingsbridge Armory, which was heartily celebrated at the event.

After decades mostly vacant, developers finally reached a deal last year, supported by local elected officials and community members, to transform the massive structure into a multi-use center and create 450 to 500 adjacent affordable apartments.

As NWBCCC, the organization secured a 20% ownership share of the armory space and a legally-binding community benefits agreement valued at approximately $130 million from development partner 8th Regiment.

Lobo called it “multigenerational labor of love,” and Council Member Pierina Sanchez said the community’s persistence in fighting for a true stake in the project created “a blueprint for equitable economic development.”

As longtime member Elisabeth Ortega-Bailey put it, “We made it clear that development will not happen to us, it must happen with us — by us, for us.”

As “Our Bronx focuses” borough-wide, it is also working on the Bronx’s first federally-certified Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy. Developed with input from 700 residents, workers and small business owners, “Our Bronx” says the plan will unlock government funding opportunities and increase cross-collaboration on major issues affecting the borough. The strategy will be released in June at the Bronx Economic Development Summit.

