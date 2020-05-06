North Central Bronx Hospital unveils ICU expansion

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

NCB Hospital unveils ICU expansion Photo courtesy of NCB Hospital

North Central Bronx Hospital unveiled an addition to the ICU today, and it held a ribbon cutting for the first 20 new ICU beds being opened.

In March it began the construction of 120 temporary ICU beds at NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx to help manage the surge of COVID-19 patients. This will triple the hospital’s current ICU bed capacity.

The hospital has accepted nearly 200 patients from Kings County, Queens, Elmhurst, Lincoln and Coney Island and is now getting ready to open 120 new ICU beds to expand capacity and care for New Yorkers most in need.

“I want to thank our partners Lothrop for design, Northstar with demolition and Skanska USA for the building and construction,” said Cristina Contreras, executive director NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx. “An undertaking of this magnitude would be impossible if not for the incredible partnership between these private sector companies and our great public institutions, including the Housing Recovery Office, the NYC Department of Buildings, the NYC Office of Management and Budget and FDNY.”

The project which would normally take years to complete, was done in just a few months. Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, there were 15 ICU beds in the hospital. After construction is complete that toal will rise to 163 beds.

“The heroic health care workers of NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx stand ready in the face of this crisis and continue to rise to the challenge to care for New Yorkers with COVID-19 who continue to need intensive care,” added Contreras. We’re proud to be able to provide these incredibly important services at this critical moment in our city’s history.”