New York Public Library After School program receives $10 million investment from The Gottesman Fund

The New York Public Library’s afterschool programming in the Bronx just received a $10 million boost from The Gottesman Fund, bringing its total investment in Bronx library programming to $15 million since 2021.

The investment, announced Sept. 9, will support programming at 22 low-income neighborhood library branches as they offer free homework help and tutoring for kids ages 6-12 every Monday through Thursday during the school year. NYPL’s experienced tutors and Teen Reading Ambassadors are on hand to provide flexible academic assistance, mentorship and enrichment activities with no registration required.

NYPL After School in the Bronx saw a 26% growth last year, demonstrating the strong need for safe and productive children’s activities.

The program will begin Sept. 29 at 52 NYPL locations across the city, including 22 in the Bronx: Allerton, Baychester, Bronx Library Center, Clason’s Point, Eastchester, Edenwald, Francis Martin, Grand Concourse, High Bridge, Hunts Point, Jerome Park, Kingsbridge, Melrose, Morris Park, Morrisania, Mosholu, Mott Haven, Parkchester, Pelham Bay, Soundview, Tremont, Van Cortlandt, Wakefield, West Farms and Westchester Square.

“NYPL After School offers children a safe, welcoming place to do homework, read, and build confidence outside the classroom,” said Brian Bannon, Merryl and James Tisch Director of Branch Libraries and Education at The New York Public Library, in a statement. “We are deeply grateful to The Gottesman Fund for its vision and partnership, which will ensure Bronx families continue to benefit from this vital program.”

In addition to After School, the $10 million gift will support two other NYPL programs in the Bronx: Caregiver Conversation, which supports new parents by connecting them with community experts and resources, and Little Learners, a multilingual series emphasizing music, movement and literacy.

“The Gottesman Fund has a long-standing commitment to education, literacy, and advancing opportunities for young people, with a particular focus on the Bronx,” said Ruth L. Gottesman, President of The Gottesman Fund, in a statement. “We’re proud to partner once again with The New York Public Library, and thrilled to see these programs come to life as we start the school year.”

