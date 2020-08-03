New Essen Health Care location opening on Elton Avenue in the Bronx

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Essen Health Care, the largest privately owned multi-specialty medical network based in the Bronx, has expanded its footprint to include a new 7000 square foot facility, at 899 Elton Ave.

The new space will offer urgent care, primary care and a multitude of specialty health care services. The office will also host hematology and oncology patients along with a modern infusion suite.

“The new facility at 899 Elton Ave. furthers Essen Health Care’s ongoing commitment to serving all of the residents of the Bronx with high quality, personalized health care,” noted Essen Health Care’s Founder and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Sumir Sahgal. “With this brand-new space, we will be able to offer all the services a family needs, in a safe and welcoming environment. In addition, 899 Elton Ave. will be available to provide COVID-19 and antibody testing for community members and will be able to provide support and resources for any ongoing health concerns and counseling that our patients may need during this uncertain time.”

To schedule an appointment, community members may call the office, at 718-822-3100 or go to www.essenhealthcare.com to book online. Walk-in urgent care visits are also available. 899 Elton Ave. is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.