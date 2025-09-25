New 63k-square-foot Equality Charter School educational facility in development in the Bronx

Construction is ongoing for a new school facility for Equality Charter School at 801 Bartholdi St.

A new 63,000-square-foot educational facility is being developed for Equality Charter School at 801 Bartholdi St. in the Bronx.

This facility, which is being developed by Barone Management, will house Equality Charter Schools’ new elementary school program and its high-performing high school program. The high school program features a focus on college and career readiness.

Some of the notable planned features of the building include a high school regulation gymnasium, rooftop recreational space spanning about 6,000 square feet, two distinct cafeteria spaces and several dedicated program rooms.

While construction of the facility was initially expected to be completed in December 2024, delays have pushed the work back. Construction is currently ongoing.

As work continues at 801 Bartholdi St., Equality Charter School’s elementary school program has been temporarily relocated to 3901 White Plains Rd.

Equality Charter School encourages those interested in learning more about this future school facility to call them at (929)-277-5260.