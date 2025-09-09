New Destiny Housing breaks ground on homes for domestic violence survivors

On Sept. 8, New Destiny Housing broke ground on a new supportive home with 43 units set aside for domestic violence survivors, joined by Council Member Althea Stevens, project partners and community members.

On Sept. 8, New Destiny Housing broke ground on a new supportive home with 43 units set aside for domestic violence survivors, joined by Council Member Althea Stevens, project partners and community members.

New Destiny Housing, one of the city’s leading supportive housing providers, broke ground Sept. 9 on a new residence in the Morrisania neighborhood that will include 43 permanent homes for domestic violence survivors.

Domestic violence is a major cause of family homelessness, as many looking to flee abusive situations are unable to find other housing in the city, according to the nonprofit.

In a ceremony at the active construction site, elected officials and community members joined New Destiny leaders and partners to celebrate the forthcoming residence, known as McLean Place, in honor of the nonprofit’s late founding executive director, Charles E. McLean Jr. Two of his family members also attended the groundbreaking.

“Charles understood that shelter alone will not break the cycle of homelessness and abuse and that we could be part of the solution by creating permanent homes to permanently break these cycles,” said Nicole Branca, CEO of New Destiny, which operates 11 other supportive housing residences throughout the Bronx.

McLean Place is expected to be completed in May 2027 and will feature 72 total units for extremely low-income and low-income families. It will also feature common space with a kitchen, a rooftop, a laundry room, an energy-efficient design and onsite support services, such as case management, financial education and therapeutic activities.

The city’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) and the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance contributed capital funding for the project, in partnership with Capital One, Deutsche Bank and other partners in finance, design and construction.

At the ceremony, District 16 Council Member Althea Stevens applauded what will become the second New Destiny residence in her district.

Stevens said it will be a “transformative development” that meets the needs of domestic violence survivors as they begin rebuilding their lives in a safe environment. “McLean Place represents healing, hope, future beyond trauma,” she said.

Stevens said McLean himself was “a true visionary” who understood that “survivors deserve more than just shelter — they deserve a permanent supportive family and community.”

Reach Emily Swanson at eswanson@schnepsmedia.com or (646) 717-0015. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes