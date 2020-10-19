New campaign looks to help revive tourism in New York City for locals and visitors alike

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Emily Davenport

A new initiative is seeking to help revitalize New York City’s tourism scene as the city continues to slowly reopen.

In an effort to help New Yorkers reconnect with the city, the Coalition for NYC Hospitality & Tourism Recovery, an initiative of NYC & Company, recently unveiled its roadmap for tourism reimagining and recovery, a Stay Well NYC Pledge and new revitalization campaign, All In NYC. These new initiatives aim to remind people that New York City is now one of the safest cities from a public health perspective, and help the City’s more than 403,000 tourism and hospitality employees return to work.

“The challenge of rebuilding tourism cannot be underestimated,” said NYC & Company President and CEO Fred Dixon. “This roadmap and revitalization campaign are a significant first step to rally New Yorkers to safely explore their city once again and energize the business community as NYC comes back to life. Tourism recovery will be gradual but certain, and NYC & Company is All In on NYC.”

The All In NYC: The Roadmap for Tourism’s Reimagining and Recovery outlines three stages: Rise, Renew and Recover. Across these three stages, there will be messaging and tourism-friendly programs that will first target towards metro residents, then as conditions allow, will expand to regional, domestic and, ultimately, to international travelers. The roadmap also unveils a simple tagline that embodies how New Yorkers feel about their city and describes its greatest strengths: All In NYC. The tagline was designed by Aruliden, a New York City–based, woman-owned global award-winning design agency.

The first component of the campaign will focus on unifying health practices through the Stay Well NYC Pledge. NYC & Company will be creating transparency around Standard Operating Procedures to ensure that every New Yorker and visitor knows that the city is aligned on best-in-class cleaning standards. Consumers can get more information at NYCgo.com, and member businesses can download the tool kit/standards to participate.

the second component of the All in NYC campaign aims to encourage New Yorkers and visitors to explore neighborhoods throughout the five boroughs and support local businesses. NYC & Company will be creating a series of video profiles along with a platform that allows residents to share their love for their neighborhoods, elevating a diverse range of voices across channels to both celebrate the locals who make the City so engaging and to help visitors enjoy a deeper, authentic experience in NYC’s many enclaves.

NYC & Company will also launch Art on the Grid, a multi-platform exhibition of new work by a group of 50 NYC-based emerging artists. The large outdoor art exhibition will feature works of art on NYC bus shelters and LinkNYC screens around the City. The campaign also includes supporting industries such as restaurants, with content featuring New York City chefs; promoting New York City-based staycations; leveraging well-known New Yorkers to become influencers for their city; engaging external audiences; and expanding the campaigns reach geographically.

“Created by New Yorkers for New Yorkers, All In NYC is a rallying cry and campaign platform designed to help unite New Yorkers around the immutable spirit that they share and the infinite experiences this city offers them. We are proud to partner with NYC-based creative agency Aruliden on this revitalization campaign, and are very appreciative of their amazing work as well as that of our collective network of local photographers. All have greatly contributed to our effort to showcase not only NYC’s strength in tough times, but its diverse culture and inclusivity, which will be at the forefront of our messaging as we move through the stages of recovery and beyond,” said Nancy Mammana, CMO at NYC & Company.

For more information, visit nycgo.com/recovery.