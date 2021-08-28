Necklace stolen, 2 people shot in the South Bronx

Police & Fire

The suspect believed who allegedly stole a necklace and shot two people on Aug. 11, 2021.
A man stole a necklace and shot two people earlier this month in the South Bronx.

According to the NYPD, on Aug. 11, at 12:30 p.m., a man wearing a white tank top approached a 37-year-old man while brandishing a firearm and demanded his necklace in the vicinity of East 156 Street and Trinity Avenue.

After he refused to hand over the necklace, the perp fired his gun and struck the victim in the leg. The bullet passed through the him and hit a 51 year-old male in the leg. Both victims were taken to Lincoln Hospital.

The shooter stole the necklace before fleeing in a red Mercedes Benz SUV.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

