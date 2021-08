Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A fire occurred in Mount Hope last weekend injured several people, including firefighters.

According to the FDNY, on July 31, at 8:24 a.m., a fire was reported at a 6-story building, located at 2015 Creston Ave. Firefighters took about an hour to get the blaze under control; eight people, including four firefighters, were treated for injuries and transported to local hospitals.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.