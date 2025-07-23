Hell on two wheels: Moped-riding thieves in Bronx attack pedestrians in drive-by robbery pattern

Police are on the hunt for two moped-riding thieves behind a series of drive-by robberies around the borough dating back to May.

In each instance, law enforcement sources said, the suspects rode up to their victims on the street on a two-wheeled motorized scooter. One of the crooks then reached out in an attempt to grab bags off the victim’s shoulders or necklaces from around their necks, then sped away from the scene.

Some of the victims sustained minor injuries as a result of the drive-by robbery attempts, authorities noted.

Cops said the most recent incident tied to the pattern happened near Crotona Park at about 1:35 p.m. on July 9 in front of an apartment building at 1446 Prospect Ave.

According to police, the bandits rode up to the victim, a 34-year-old woman, and one of them forcibly removed her necklace, valued at $20. The dastardly duo then fled the scene on their moped northbound along Crotona Park East to parts unknown.

The incident was reported to the 42nd Precinct; police said the victim suffered pain and redness to her neck, but did not require hospitalization.

Detectives eventually tied that robbery to seven others around the Bronx in recent months, including the following:

On May 17 at 4:47 p.m., the two scooter-riding suspects snatched a necklace off a 39-year-old woman near the corner of Claremont Parkway and Crotona Avenue. The necklace was valued at $1,900. The victim did not suffer any physical injuries.

Just before 8 p.m. on June 3, the crooks targeted a 34-year-old woman near Crotona Park North and Fulton Avenue, snatching her necklace valued at $400. The victim was not injured.

On July 1 at 9:30 a.m., the perpetrators approached a 31-year-old woman near East 170th Street and Grant Avenue in Claremont. One of the suspects grabbed the victim by her hair and tried to remove her handbag, but was unsuccessful. The victim suffered pain and a minor laceration, but was not hospitalized.

Two days later, at 8:16 a.m. on July 3, the bandits rode up to a 45-year-old woman in front of an apartment building at 1226 Boynton Ave. in Soundview. One of the suspects tried to remove the victim’s necklace, but was unsuccessful. The victim suffered a minor laceration to her shoulder, but did not require hospitalization.

On July 5 at 10:45 a.m., the thieves approached a 76-year-old man as he entered his parked vehicle near the corner of East 181st Street and Crotona Avenue. One suspect yanked off the victim’s necklace, valued at $500, before they sped away. The victim suffered neck pain, but was not hospitalized.

Four days later, at 9:30 a.m. on July 9, the bandits approached a 17-year-old boy near 1021 Jennings St. in Longwood and tried to remove his necklace, but were unsuccessful. The victim was not injured.

Less than a hour later, at 10:11 a.m. on July 9, the crooks were successful in stealing a necklace valued at $500 from a 39-year-old woman in front of 2029 Westchester Ave. in Parkchester. Police said the woman did not suffer injuries.

Police described both suspects as men with dark complexions who wore black face masks to hide their identities. One of the suspects wore a white sweatshirt, white sweatpants and white sneakers, while his partner in crime wore a black sweatshirt, black pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.