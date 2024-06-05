Montefiore Health Systems earn national recognition for environmental sustainability

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Montefiore Health System received national recognition for environmental sustainability on Wednesday, June 5. Bronx and Lower Westchester hospital campuses earned the Practice Greenhealth’s Partner for Change Awards for energy and sustainability leadership.

Achievements to this recognition include Montefiore’s 30% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions since 2007, diverting 40,000 pounds of single-use medical devices from landfills, cleaning up parks and planting trees in partnership with local organizations, and an employee wellness campaign focused on plant-based eating.

“Concentrating on renewable energy sources, cleaner air, safer use of chemicals, and extending workplace wellness programs to incorporate environmentally friendly practices are just some of the many ongoing efforts we have to enhance the health of our communities,” said Aharon Kestenbaum, director of energy and sustainability, Department of Engineering and Facilities at Montefiore Health System. “As the largest employer in our region, we are committed to being a driver of positive climate change.”

Montefiore will be releasing a sustainability report later this year that will feature efforts like combined heat and power technology, which is providing cleaner, more resilient methods for heating and cooling buildings, as well as healthcare provider-championed initiatives like sustainable anesthesia practices and lifestyle medicine initiatives promoting healthy eating and wellness.

“Achieving a stamp of approval from Practice Greenhealth, the nation’s leading organization dedicated to environmental sustainability in healthcare, means we’re continuing to move in the right direction,” Kestenbaum said. “We look forward to building on our successes and addressing underlying barriers to environmental justice.”

