Montefiore Health System recognizes Organ Donor Enrollment Day

Organ Donor Enrollment Day was Oct. 7. Started by LiveOnNY in 2015, this initiative is “committed to bringing hope to the nearly 10,000 New Yorkers currently waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant. We do this by educating communities on the importance of organ donation and by encouraging willing individuals to sign up as registered organ donors.”

Montefiore Health System recognized Organ Donor Enrollment Day with outdoor tabling to encourage sign-ups. Registration to be an organ donor is ongoing at https://registerme.org/campaign/enrollmentday