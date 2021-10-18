Health

Montefiore Health System recognizes Organ Donor Enrollment Day

John Torres, physician liaison, Advanced Lung Disease Program, Montefiore Health System, shares information on organ donation and encourages New Yorkers to register as organ donors.
Organ Donor Enrollment Day was Oct. 7. Started by LiveOnNY in 2015, this initiative is “committed to bringing hope to the nearly 10,000 New Yorkers currently waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant. We do this by educating communities on the importance of organ donation and by encouraging willing individuals to sign up as registered organ donors.”

Montefiore Health System recognized Organ Donor Enrollment Day with outdoor tabling to encourage sign-ups. Registration to be an organ donor is ongoing at https://registerme.org/campaign/enrollmentday

From left, Leo Trevino Jr., manager, Organ/Tissue Donation, Montefiore Health System is joined by LiveOnNY associates, Illiana Almanzar and Amy, on Organ Donor Enrollment Day to encourage Bronxites to register as organ donors.

