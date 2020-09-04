Montefiore front line health staff get treated with ice cream

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The staff at a Bronx medical center was recently given a sweet treat for their tireless work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, Sept. 1, physicians, nurses and leadership from Montefiore Medical Center on 210th Street received a great surprise when a Mr. Softee ice cream truck, ordered by the folks at Centers Health Care, arrived outside the hospital treating the staff on a gorgeous day.

“There are such amazing people who work at Montefiore Medical Center,” said Vanessa Pena, Bronx territory manager for Centers Health Care. “You cannot say enough about the work that they have done and continue to still do to keep everyone healthy. Like our front line health folks at our nursing homes, the teams at Montefiore are playing a huge part in everyone’s lives in the Bronx.”

Centers Health Care has had a few ice cream summer outings this year for Bronx’s medical heroes, including at BronxCare Health System, St. Barnabas and Jacobi back in July.