Police searching for Unionport teen who has been missing for more than a week

Police from the 43rd Precinct are searching for a teenage girl from Unionport who has been missing since Dec. 29.

Julissa Rodriguez, 17, was last seen at 6 p.m. on Dec. 29 inside of her Blackrock Avenue residence in Unionport, according to the NYPD. A police spokesperson on Saturday morning could not provide the Bronx Times with details regarding the girl’s disappearance or any leads into where she might have headed.

Rodriguez is approximately 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 125 pounds with red hair and a slim build, according to the NYPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers. nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

