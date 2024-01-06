Police & Fire

Police searching for Unionport teen who has been missing for more than a week

By Posted on
missing unionport teen
Police from the 43rd Precinct are searching for a teenage girl from Unionport who has been missing since Dec. 29.
Photo courtesy NYPD

Police from the 43rd Precinct are searching for a teenage girl from Unionport who has been missing since Dec. 29.

Julissa Rodriguez, 17, was last seen at 6 p.m. on Dec. 29 inside of her Blackrock Avenue residence in Unionport, according to the NYPD. A police spokesperson on Saturday morning could not provide the Bronx Times with details regarding the girl’s disappearance or any leads into where she might have headed.

Rodriguez is approximately 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 125 pounds with red hair and a slim build, according to the NYPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes

About the Author

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Things to do in the Bronx

Post an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC