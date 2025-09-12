Mercy University holding yearlong celebration to mark 75th anniversary

Mercy University has kicked off a yearlong celebration in honor of its 75th anniversary that is intended to bring together students, faculty, staff, alumni and the community.

A series of special events will be held throughout the year. Each event will create opportunities for attendees to celebrate, reconnect and look ahead.

The first event, the “Founders’ Festival,” will take place on Saturday, Sept. 20. This campus and community-wide event will feature food trucks, live music, games and activities for people of all ages to enjoy. The festivities will also include the dedication of a new commemorative clock on the Westchester campus, a new centerpiece for the campus. The Founders’ Festival will conclude with a drone show that will light up the night sky.

Originally founded as Mercy College in 1950, the university expanded into a four-year institution in 1961. In the 1970s, it transformed into an independent, non-sectarian institution. The school’s name was changed to Mercy University in 2023.

Throughout Mercy University’s 75-year history, it has been defined by growth, resilience and an unwavering commitment to student access.

“For 75 years, Mercy University has been a place where access meets excellence, empowering generations of students to transform their lives,” said Susan L. Parish, Ph.D., M.S.W., President of Mercy University. “This anniversary is not only a chance to honor our past but also to affirm our vision for the future as we continue to thrive and lead in higher education.”

Mercy University is the largest private minority-serving institution in the region. This Hispanic-Serving Institution has over 73,000 alumni and serves more than 9,000 enrolled students across six academic schools. Over 100 undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs are offered by the school. In addition to having campuses in the Bronx, Manhattan and Dobbs Ferry, this institution also has robust online offerings.

Being affordable for students is a main priority of the school. Mercy University has one of the lowest tuition rates among private, four-year colleges in the region, which has helped in its continued increase in enrollment. The freshman class for Fall 2025 features more than 1,000 students, marking the third year in a row that benchmark was reached.

The university expects the total enrollment to go over 9,000 students for the first time since 2020, thanks in large part to growth in undergraduate enrollments.

New student growth at Mercy University has been especially strong in nursing, health sciences and business, reflecting the school’s commitment to preparing its students for careers that are currently in high demand.

More information on the 75th anniversary celebrations planned at Mercy University can be found at mercy.edu/75.