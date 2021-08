Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Toli Management will be hosting a vaccine pop-up with Somos Community Care on Wednesday, Sept. 1, at the newly renovated McDonald’s, located at 1625 Webster Ave., from 1-6 p.m. On hand will be New York City council members Mark Gjonaj and Vanessa Gibson.