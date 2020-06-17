Coronavirus

Mayor de Blasio finally gets tested for novel coronavirus

Photo via Twitter/@NYCMayorsOffice

By Alejandra O'Connell-Domenech

After canceling a packed schedule of public appearances on Monday due to illness, Mayor Bill de Blasio was tested for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday afternoon.

De Blasio spokesperson Freddi Goldstein told the Daily News yesterday that his administration did not believe the illness was coronavirus related and probably due to a stomach bug.

Roughly a month ago, de Blasio told reporters that he would get tested for the novel coronavirus but admitted on Tuesday that he had yet to do so,  despite joining protests in Brooklyn and in East Harlem over police brutality.

“I intend to get one because I’ve asked all New Yorkers to get one,” said de Blasio on during his daily press conference on Tuesday. “It’s free, so I’ll follow my own guidance and I’ll make sure to get one.” For weeks the mayor has repeatedly called on New Yorkers to get tested and on Tuesday predicted that the city’s testing capacity would reach 50,000 a day by early July.

City Hall revealed that the mayor made good on his promise in an afternoon tweet featuring a photo of a health care worker, covered head to toe in PPE, preparing to perform a nasal swab test on the mayor which involves inserting a long q-tip into the nose. AmNY asked City Hall where and when the mayor was tested but has not received a response.

The tweet comes close to a month after a medical professional performed the viral exam on Governor Andrew Cuomo during a televised press conference.

