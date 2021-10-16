Maria Regina golf classic declared a ‘hole in one success’

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

On Oct. 6, Maria Regina High School held its first-ever Golf Classic and Dinner Reception.

Division Street Hospitality, owned by Nicholas Mancini, sponsored the day-long event at Leewood Golf Club in Eastchester. The event featured golf, brunch, dinner and a host of raffle prizes and auction items, and attracted more than 165 parents, alumnae, members of the faculty and administration, community partners and other friends of the leading all-girls Catholic secondary school.

“Their shared commitment to supporting our mission of preparing young women for post-secondary success resulted in raising more than $30,000 in sponsorships, making this a notable new fundraiser event for the school,” said Anna E. Parra, president. “We are deeply grateful to all who selflessly dedicated their time, talents and energy in making our debut Golf Classic a classic indeed.”

The highlight of the fundraiser was honoring two longtime, faculty members who have devoted a combined 84 years of distinguished teaching careers at Maria Regina: Maria Perry (Romano) of Yonkers, ABusiness Development and Accounting; and Jeanne Donovan of the Bronx, Mathematics Department. They both joined the faculty in 1979.

“This special event provided an opportunity for the entire school community to recognize and express deep gratitude for the remarkable contributions of these two educators who have shaped the lives of literally thousands of alumnae,” said Principal Maria R. Carozza-McCaffrey.

Both Perry and Donovan cited The Sisters of the Resurrection as a key spiritual influence and bedrock of their Catholic faith during their long Maria Regina tenures.

Perry has drawn great satisfaction and pride from impacting her students’ lives.

“I am overjoyed when a senior tells me she is going to major in accounting,” Perry said. “It is one of the main reasons why I wake up and teach every day. The other main reason is the Maria Regina community that I truly consider my family. I could never imagine teaching anywhere else.”

The journey has also been filled with cherished memories as her daughter Jacqueline graduated from Maria Regina in 2004.

“I was proud to be a Maria Regina parent that day, knowing how the school prepared my daughter for her college journey, as well as her life’s adventures,” she said. ”

Looking ahead, Perry can’t wait to see her three granddaughters walk through the doors attired in Maria Regina uniforms.

Donovan reflected on her experiences at Maria Regina.

“I have been blessed to have taught thousands of talented young women in a safe and nurturing environment,” Donovan said. “I love when my students come back to visit and share their successes with me. I love that some of my students are now my colleagues. I love the legacy of our school and having taught mothers, daughters, and sisters.”

Although there have been many changes to education since 1979 — from the blackboard to the Smartboard — Donovan’s goal has remained unchanged: the success and achievement of her students in math. Among her greatest classroom joys is hearing a student say, “Ms. Donovan, I never understood math – until now!”

The honorees were also celebrated with testimonies by two faculty members: Karen Carlson Lizzo (Class of ’90), Math Department, and Lauren Ronco Rosario (Class of ’90), English Department. They shared personal memories about how Perry and Donovan left indelibly cherished impressions on their lives, starting as students at Maria Regina.

For a complete list of the 45 sponsors, visit www.mariaregina.org.