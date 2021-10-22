Manhattan man arrested for July slashing of Texas Chicken and Burgers employee

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD arrested a man last week for slashing an employee’s face at Texas Chicken and Burgers in July.

Michael Castillo, 23, of Manhattan, was charged with assault on Oct. 12. Police say that on July 23, at 11:30 p.m., Castillo allegedly cut an 18-year-old male employee’s face at Texas Chicken and Burgers, located at 2104 Crotona Parkway, with an unknown sharp object.

Castillo fled the scene in an unknown direction. EMS took the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.