Police & Fire

Manhattan man arrested for July slashing of Texas Chicken and Burgers employee

By
0
comments
Posted on
The NYPD arrested Michale Castillo, 23, on Oct. 12, 2021, for slashing an employee's face at Texas Chicken and Burgers in July.
Photo courtesy NYPD

The NYPD arrested a man last week for slashing an employee’s face at Texas Chicken and Burgers in July.

Michael Castillo, 23, of Manhattan, was charged with assault on Oct. 12. Police say that on July 23, at 11:30 p.m., Castillo allegedly cut an 18-year-old male employee’s face at Texas Chicken and Burgers, located at 2104 Crotona Parkway, with an unknown sharp object.

Castillo fled the scene in an unknown direction. EMS took the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

About the Author

Jason Cohen

Jason Cohen is a reporter for The Bronx Times. Originally from New Jersey, he moved to the Bronx five years ago. Jason has been a reporter for about 14 years and loves what he does. In particular, he enjoys covering meetings, events, writing features and informing the pubic about news. He also has a passion for sports and anything with controversy, and his other interests include watching movies and going to the beach. When he isn't reporting or writing, Jason spends his weekends working at a bagel shop. And, yes, he's also a Mets fan. So, "Sorry Bronxites."

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC