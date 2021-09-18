Man viciously attacked at Freeman Street Station

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A man was savagely assaulted at the Freeman Street Station in the Bronx last weekend,, police said.

According to the NYPD, on Sept. 11, at 10:03 a.m., an unknown individual approached a 30-year-old man as a train pulled into the Freeman Street Station.

The individual stole a white bag from the victim before exiting the train. The victim followed the individual, engaged in a verbal dispute, which escalated into a fight.

The individual hit the man repeatedly in the face and head causing severe bleeding before fleeing in an unknown direction. The victim sustained facial fractures, and EMS transported him to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 6’0″ tall, weighing 200 pounds, 30-years-old, thin build, full beard with braided hair. He was last seen wearing a sports jersey with the number 23 on it, a white athletic t-shirt, black jeans, white sneakers and yellow chains.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.