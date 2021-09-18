Police & Fire

Man viciously attacked at Freeman Street Station

By
0
comments
Posted on
The suspect who allegedly attacked a man at Freeman Street Station.
Courtesy NYPD

A man was savagely assaulted at the Freeman Street Station in the Bronx last weekend,, police said.

According to the NYPD, on Sept. 11, at 10:03 a.m., an unknown individual approached a 30-year-old man as a train pulled into the Freeman Street Station.

The individual stole a white bag from the victim before exiting the train. The victim followed the individual, engaged in a verbal dispute, which escalated into a fight.

The individual hit the man repeatedly in the face and head causing severe bleeding before fleeing in an unknown direction. The victim sustained facial fractures, and EMS transported him to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 6’0″ tall, weighing 200 pounds, 30-years-old, thin build, full beard with braided hair. He was last seen wearing a sports jersey with the number 23 on it, a white athletic t-shirt, black jeans, white sneakers and yellow chains.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

About the Author

Jason Cohen

Jason Cohen is a reporter for The Bronx Times. Originally from New Jersey, he moved to the Bronx five years ago. Jason has been a reporter for about 14 years and loves what he does. In particular, he enjoys covering meetings, events, writing features and informing the pubic about news. He also has a passion for sports and anything with controversy, and his other interests include watching movies and going to the beach. When he isn't reporting or writing, Jason spends his weekends working at a bagel shop. And, yes, he's also a Mets fan. So, "Sorry Bronxites."

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC