Man steals $10K from Boston Post Road laundromat

The NYPD is searching for a man who stole $10,000 from a Bronx laundromat last month.

According to the police, on Sept. 19, at 4:29 p.m., an unidentified man entered the office of Clean & Green Laundromat, located on 3391 Boston Road, and stole a bag containing more than $10,000 before fleeing in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/ on Twitter @NYPDTips.