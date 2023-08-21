Man on stolen moped dead after slamming into dump truck on Jerome Avenue

An individual fleeing with a stolen scooter was fatally struck by a truck in the Bronx on Aug. 17, 2023.

An individual fleeing with a stolen scooter was fatally struck by a truck in the Bronx on Aug. 17, 2023.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A scooter driver was killed in the Bronx Thursday after he slammed his stolen moped into a dump truck, sources said.

The unidentified rider zoomed westbound through a traffic intersection on East 170th and Jerome Avenue at 9:22 a.m. and was struck head on by a box truck, according to police and sources with knowledge of the investigation.

The driver was dragged several feet from his scooter and came to a stop by the wheels of a Bx18 bus stopped at a red light, taking the bus out of service, an MTA spokesperson confirmed.

Although the driver of the scooter was wearing a helmet, he suffered severe head trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The scooter driver crashed shortly after he had allegedly stolen the bike from 13-63 Findlay Ave. in the Bronx and was speeding at the time of the crash, sources familiar with the investigation said.

The truck driver stayed on the scene and while the bus was taken out of service and the passengers evacuated, police say it was not directly involved in the collision.

The surrounding roadway and the subway station housing the 4-line above the scene was closed to the public as detectives and the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad combed over the scene.

— Emily Swanson contributed to this report

For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes