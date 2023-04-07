Man booked for killing stepson in Westchester Square apartment: NYPD

A man was taken into custody Wednesday after a teen was found dead in his Westchester Square home in January.

Tyresse Minter, 28, was charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in connection to the death of 15-year-old Corde Scott, who was reportedly Minter’s stepson.

At 4:18 p.m. on Jan. 23, police responded to a 911 call regarding an unconscious male inside an apartment at 1447 Doris St. Upon their arrival, officers found Scott unconscious and unresponsive in the apartment. Further investigation revealed that Scott sustained trauma to his neck.

Paramedics rushed Scott to NYC Health & Hospitals/Jacobi, where he was pronounced dead.

Minter was previously brought in for questioning after Scott’s death but wasn’t formally arrested and charged until April 5.