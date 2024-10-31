Man dressed as pirate assaults and robs straphanger at Bronx subway station: NYPD

Suspect wanted for an assault that took place at a Bronx subway station during the early hours Sunday morning

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Call it an act of piracy.

A man was punched in the face and robbed by a suspect dressed as a pirate inside a Bronx subway station early Sunday, police said.

The victim, a 32-year-old man, was at the turnstile at the Brook Avenue 6 train station at around 4 a.m. when a man confronted him, before striking him multiple times in the face. The suspect, who was wearing a pirate costume, then took off with the victim’s AirPods and sneakers.

Following the assault, the suspect fled the station in an unknown direction, leaving the victim with minor injuries. Although shaken, the victim declined medical treatment at the scene.

Police have released photos of the suspect.

The NYPD is seeking assistance from anyone who may have information on the suspect. Tips can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS, through the Crime Stoppers website, or via X @NYPDTips.