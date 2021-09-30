Police & Fire

Man arrested for August murder in the west Bronx

The NYPD arrested a 29-year-old man for west Bronx murder from August.
A 29-year-old man is facing murder charges after he was was arrested last week for allegedly killing a man in August in the Bronx.

Roberto Guzman, 29, 50 E. 104 St., was charged with murder and criminal possession of a loaded firearm.

According to the NYPD, on Aug. 11,  at 7:11 p.m., police responded to a call of an assault inside 2298 Creston Ave. Upon arrival, they found Omar Sepulveda, 20, with three gunshot wounds lying unconscious and unresponsive.

EMS transported him to Saint Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

