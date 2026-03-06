Mayor Zohran Mamdani highlights Highbridge Gardens shed removal as city advances new scaffold rules

Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced Friday morning that New York City Department of Buildings will advance new rules aimed at reducing the number of long-standing sidewalk sheds across the city, including at public housing complexes where scaffolding has remained in place for years.

The proposed rules would implement reforms under Local Law 48 and strengthen enforcement against property owners who leave sidewalk sheds standing for extended periods without completing façade repairs, according to the Mayor’s office.

Under the new rule, building owners could face penalties if sheds remain in place for more than 180 days. The change is intended to push property owners to begin repairs more quickly and provide the public with clearer updates on construction timelines.

The Department of Buildings would also require regular progress reports every 90 days detailing the status of façade work. According to the Mayor’s office, the new enforcement is expected to begin this summer.

Mamdani also highlighted ongoing façade repair work at Highbridge Gardens, a public housing complex in the Bronx operated by the New York City Housing Authority.

Sidewalk scaffolding has surrounded the complex’s buildings for roughly five years due to unsafe façade conditions. Through $14.4 million in state funding, NYCHA is now carrying out façade repairs that will allow the scaffolding to be removed, the Mayor’s office told the Bronx Times.

So far, approximately 2,800 linear feet of sidewalk sheds have been removed or are in the process of being dismantled across buildings three through six at the development.

“In the greatest city in the world, we should not accept darkened sidewalks and covered walkways as a fact of life. Our administrations’ investments in shed removal and regulations to shed placement will deliver a more livable city by not just repairing NYCHA’s buildings but ensuring all New Yorkers can enjoy light and fresh air when they step outside,” said Mayor Mamdani.

Highbridge Gardens is one of 40 NYCHA developments across the city benefiting from roughly $650 million in state and federal funding for long-delayed façade repairs, per the Mayor’s office. According to NYCHA, about $400 million in repairs have already been completed, allowing sidewalk sheds to be removed from more than 200 buildings.

The proposed rule also aims to reduce how often sheds must be installed in the first place.

Currently, buildings taller than six stories are required to undergo exterior wall inspections every five years and submit technical façade reports to the Department of Buildings. Under the proposed change, eligible buildings could instead move to a 12-year inspection cycle, reducing the frequency of required scaffolding installations.

City officials say the changes are intended to improve safety while reducing the long-term presence of sidewalk sheds that can darken streets, prevent access to walking on sidewalks and linger for years without visible progress on repairs.

Reach Lesley Cosme Torres at lcosmetorres@schnepsmedia.com. For more coverage, subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!