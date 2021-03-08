LPC awards new grants to help homeowners and nonprofit organizations restore their buildings

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) has awarded five grants through its Historic Preservation Grant Program to help low-to-moderate-income homeowners and nonprofit organizations make much needed repairs to their landmark properties.

The recipients for fiscal year 2021 include three homeowners from historic districts in the Bronx and Brooklyn and two nonprofit organizations, one in Brooklyn and one on Staten Island. Each will receive between $15,000 and $35,000 to restore, repair or rehabilitate the facades of their buildings as well as hands-on technical assistance from LPC staff throughout the project.

“I am thrilled that this year’s grant recipients will get the funding they need to restore their landmark buildings,” said Landmarks Preservation Commission Chair Sarah Carroll. “Property owners are critical to the success of preservation and LPC’s Historic Preservation Grant Program helps us support low to moderate-income homeowners and non-profit organizations in their preservation efforts and bring pride of place to these communities.”

In the Bronx a $15,000 matching grant was awarded for the repair of the brownstone stoop and restoration of missing ironwork for 273 Alexander Avenue, Mott Haven Historic District and $35,000 for restoration of the brick façade at 841 Manida Street, Manida Street Historic District:

The grants, funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG), are awarded based on the number of applications received and funding available, income eligibility and financial need, building conditions and repairs, and the effect the grant will have on improving the building and/or historic district.

In addition to funding, grant recipients receive help with preparing the contractor bid documents and selecting qualified contractors. LPC grant program staff makes site visits as work is underway and see the project through to completion.

“I feel so grateful and fortunate to have been selected for this opportunity,” said Steven Toledo, homeowner of 841 Manida Street in the Manida Street Historic District, a 2021 grant recipient. “Without the support of LPC, we wouldn’t have been able to restore our home to its original beauty. I was born and raised in the Bronx and it is so special to be able to bring back some of the original beauty that our borough was known for.”

The Historic Preservation Grant Program, established in 1977, has awarded more than $5.4 million assisting 177 homeowners and 147 nonprofit organizations across the five boroughs. These grant awards have been used to help fund the cost of non-emergency restoration work, including masonry rebuilding and repointing, restoration of façades, sills, lintels and roofs, paint removal, stoop repair and repair and replacement of windows, cornices, and front doors. For more information on the grant program, visit LPC’s Historic Preservation Grant Program webpage.