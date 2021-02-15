Longwood home invaders barge into man’s apartment, walk out with bag of cash

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Robert Pozarycki

Three home invaders who gave a Bronx man a violent wakeup call and robbed him over the weekend remain at large, police reported.

The NYPD released late on Sunday night video footage showing the invaders involved in the Feb. 13 caper, which took place at about 9 a.m. inside an apartment near the corner of Hoe Avenue and East 163rd Street in Longwood.

According to police, the perpetrators first knocked on the 43-year-old man’s apartment door. When he answered, cops said, they forced their way inside his home, with one suspect pointing a firearm at him.

Law enforcement sources said the crooks then restrained the man with zip ties and proceeded to rifle through the victim’s residence. They obtained $4,000 in cash from the home, which they placed in a bag before fleeing the scene.

The security camera video shows the three suspects on a security camera walking down a stairwell while heading for the exit. Cops said they were last seen fleeing on foot southbound along Hoe Avenue toward Bruckner Boulevard.