New York Public Library launches third annual World Literature Festival

In honor of Immigrant Heritage Week from April 17-23, the New York Public Library (NYPL) is kicking off its third annual World Literature Festival today and continuing throughout the month. The World Literature Festival offers a wide-ranging package of free author talks and events for all ages, book recommendations, bilingual storytimes, poetry workshops and more that shine a spotlight on the many languages spoken in New York City.
Just a few programs include the following:
“In Conversation” is a selection of programs with authors writing in a variety of languages. These conversations will be presented in the writer’s preferred language. One such program will be:
- On Wednesday, 11 a.m.-noon, join the Huguenot Library in Staten Island for a special conversation in Italian (Italiano) between writer, teacher and author Marianna Randazzo and Beatrice Alecci from the Italian Cultural Foundation-Casa Belvedere.
“LIVE from NYPL,” the library’s premier cultural series, brings together acclaimed writers, scholars and artists for conversations. One of these conversations will be:
- World Literature Festival Edition of Rooftop Happy Hour with Words Without Borders on April 28 from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. LIVE from NYPL’s popular happy hour series returns this month to close out the World Literature Festival. Join on the rooftop terrace of the renovated Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library in Manhattan for drinks, mingling, crafts and a series of short curated readings from Carmen Boullosa, Valzhyna Mort and Jaroslav Kalfař.
And, “NYPL’s KidsLIVE” programs will introduce favorite authors, illustrators and more to our youngest audience. One of these upcoming programs is:
- Author Talk with Mari Lowe on April 26 from 3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. During this event, which will take place in person at Andrew Heiskell Library in Manhattan and will be livestreamed via Zoom, authorMari Lowe will discuss her book “Aviva vs. the Dybbuk,” named one of NYPL’s “Best New Books for Kids,” take questions from the audience, and invite kids to participate in an activity relating to the book.
For a full list of events, head to www.nypl.org/
