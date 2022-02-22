Letter: Questioning the value of Pelosi’s commission to investigate Jan. 6

To the Editor,

One year later after spending millions of taxpayers dollars, you have to ask if Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s congressional commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill protest was worth it.

Pelosi never supported a similar commission to investigate other attacks on public buildings, police stations, private businesses, arson, physical assault on law enforcement officials and billions of dollars in destruction around the nation lead by Antifa and other extremist groups on the left, which took place around the nation in previous years.

Why no commission to investigate how over one million illegal immigrants crossed our border in 2021? What about establishing a commission to find ways to deal with our $30 trillion, and growing, national debt? Political extremists on both the right and left who violate basic civil liberties that most Americans cherish always need to be held accountable for their actions.

Larry Penner