Letter: Prejudice shines through in columnist’s take on Russia

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

To the Editor,

This week, quoting liberally from the notoriously partisan Boston Herald, the resident far-right columnist created an unbelievable hatchet job on U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff and Democratic leaders in general. In his curious view, Russia did not help elect the 45th U.S. President, notwithstanding the copious evidence that indicates otherwise.

The nonexistent “deep state” as well as Democratic leaders are, in his opinion, responsible for the abysmal failures of the Trump presidency. The author falsely claims that the House Intelligence Committee found “…there was no evidence to support the charges against President Trump.” However, an Intelligence Community assessment found “… Vladmir Putin ordered an influence campaign in 2016 aimed at the US presidential election…. and the Russian government developed a clear preference for …Trump”. This judgment was confirmed by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

The Russia Transcripts and Documents report states, “Throughout its investigation, the Committee uncovered significant evidence of Trump campaign efforts to seek, make use of, and cover up Russian help in the 2016 presidential election.” Such a clear statement of culpability is rejected by the ideologue as being “made up” and demonstrates the author’s penchant for disregarding facts that contradict his prejudices.

At one time this column was followed by a disclaimer urging readers not to rely on the opinions of the author but to research the issues raised in order to make an informed judgment on the merits of his statements. This week’s column illustrates the necessity of reinstating such a disclaimer on the work of this individual who seems to have little respect for accuracy.

Pasqual Pelosi