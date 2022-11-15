Letter: The demise of newspapers is felt far and wide

To the Editor,

November 2022 marks the 220th anniversary for publication of the New York Post. The Bronx Home News suspended publication in 1948, when it was the last Bronx-based daily newspaper.

Until the 1960s, most citizens received their news from newspapers, as opposed to television news. These broadcasts would be primarily local news, sports and weather, seldom more than 30 minutes. Technology and budgets were not readily available to send out reporters for remote coverage for national or international stories. Readers could select from morning, midday and late afternoon editions, available at thousands of newsstands. Today there are fewer newspapers left.

The continued demise of newspapers since the 1960s is bad news. Most American cities and suburbs are down to one local daily or weekly newspaper. Newspapers and magazines have to deal with increasing costs for newsprint, delivery and distribution along with reduced advertising revenues and declining readership due to competition from the internet and other new information sources. We are fortunate to live in one of the few remaining free societies, with a wealth of information sources available for all.

In the marketplace of ideas, let us hope there continues to be room for the remaining survivors including the New York Post, Bronx Times, Bronx Times Reporter and all other Schneps Media publications.

Larry Penner