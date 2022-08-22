Letter: AARP shouldn’t be paying for political advertisements

To the Editor,

The AARP full page ad thanking Senator Schumer for “leading the fight to lower drug prices” which appeared in both the New York Times and Newsday Aug. 17 editions was dishonest. AARP could have also thanked all the other senators and congressmembers who also supported, fought for and voted for the bill. The ad was nothing more than a political quid pro quo from ARRP to assist Schumer in his reelection campaign. Schumer could have paid for the ad out of his own $30 million campaign kitty. I did not intend for my annual AARP membership dues to be used for paid political advertisements on behalf of politicians.

Larry Penner