Lehman College appoints new dean of School of Natural and Social Sciences

Lehman College announced the appointment of nationally recognized clinical psychologist, educator and scholar Dr. David Pantalone as the new dean of the School of Natural and Social Sciences.

Dr. Pantalone has more than 20 years of experience in research, teaching and academic leadership. In his new role, he will be responsible for overseeing the academic departments, interdisciplinary programs, public and private partnerships and research centers of the School of Natural and Social Sciences. Additionally, he will help guide strategic initiatives that promote innovation, student engagement and academic excellence.

“I am honored to join the Lehman community as NSS Dean. Higher education transformed my life—and I am fully committed to creating the same kinds of experiences for others,” Dr. Pantalone said. “Joining an institution like Lehman is a privilege that comes with the responsibility to ‘do right by’ our students, many of whom make significant sacrifices to pursue their education.”

Dr. Pantalone had previously served as the associate dean of the University of Massachusetts Boston’s College of Liberal Arts, as well as a professor of psychology at the school. While there, he also supervised doctoral students, advised student groups, led research initiatives, supported faculty development and taught undergraduate and graduate courses. He served on university and national committees like the Faculty Council and was the faculty advisor to the Queer Student Center.

“We’re excited to have Dr. Pantalone join the Lehman community,” Lehman College President Fernando Delgado said. “His extensive academic expertise and leadership, combined with his passion for advancing the sciences, will help elevate our programs, broaden opportunities for students and faculty and strengthen our research efforts.”

The announcement of Dr. Pantalone taking on this role comes after the previous dean of the School of Natural and Social Sciences, Pamela Mills, retired last June. Mills had served in that role since 2017.

“I am grateful to continue the exceptional work of Dean Mills during a time when the natural and social sciences are more essential than ever,” Dr. Pantalone said. “I look forward to working collaboratively with students, faculty and the broader campus community as we move forward together.”

Dr. Pantalone earned a Ph.D in clinical psychology from the University of Washington and an A.B. in public policy from Brown University. Additionally, he is a Fellow of the American Psychological Association and the Association for Behavioral and Cognitive Therapies. He also served as president of the American Psychological Association’s Division 44, which focuses on the diversity of human sexual orientations, and received several national awards for research, mentorship and academic service.